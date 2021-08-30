Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 550 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64.

Five9 stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,483. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.11.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 645.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Five9 by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Five9 by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.