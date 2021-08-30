Insider Selling: Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ IBTX traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $69.85. 84,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 106,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

