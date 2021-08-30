Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Ashok Mishra sold 5,168 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,791.04.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $31,950.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $88,530.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $94,089.52.

INOD traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.22. 56,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,355. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $220.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.02 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Innodata by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

