Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Director Sells 10,566,577 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MCW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. 678,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,591. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,510,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.