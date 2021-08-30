Insider Selling: Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Sells 399,654 Shares of Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,603. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

