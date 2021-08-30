Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 4,886 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Deming Xiao sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,055.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Deming Xiao sold 4,739 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.00, for a total transaction of $2,189,418.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Deming Xiao sold 1,651 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $754,672.10.

On Monday, August 9th, Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00.

Shares of MPWR traded up $7.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $502.94. 233,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,293. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $504.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $419.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.01, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 415.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,837.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $13,763,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

