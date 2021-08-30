Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) VP Sells 10,324 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,787. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

