Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE NVR traded down $7.67 on Monday, hitting $5,131.60. 285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,066.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,823.31 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $42.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 15,503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

