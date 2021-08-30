Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE NVR traded down $7.67 on Monday, hitting $5,131.60. 285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,066.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,823.31 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $42.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 15,503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
