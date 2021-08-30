Insider Selling: One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.57. 78,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,727. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $103.76 million, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSS. raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.