Insider Selling: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Sells 10,357 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Christy Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Christy Elliott sold 587 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$22,188.60.

Shares of PKI stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$38.15. 74,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,183. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. Parkland Co. has a 12 month low of C$32.18 and a 12 month high of C$45.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 179.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.40.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

