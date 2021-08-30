Insider Selling: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $59,823.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peggy Scherle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,115. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

