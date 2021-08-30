Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $677.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,092. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $594.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $678.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.