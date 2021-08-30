Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $677.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,092. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $594.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $678.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

