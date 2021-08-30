Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells 6,697 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $227,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,093 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $240,736.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $243,195.88.

On Monday, August 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $241,621.64.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,246. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.27.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

RPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after buying an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $13,597,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

