Insider Selling: Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -859.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ryder System by 132.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ryder System by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ryder System by 34.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ryder System by 4.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,554,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

