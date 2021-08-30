Insider Selling: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $2,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.13. 103,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,382. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Safehold by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
