Insider Selling: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $2,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.13. 103,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,382. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Safehold by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.