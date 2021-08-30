Insider Selling: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP Sells 493 Shares of Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE SON traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $65.45. 160,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,996. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
