Insider Selling: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP Sells 493 Shares of Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE SON traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $65.45. 160,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,996. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

