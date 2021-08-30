Insider Selling: Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Sells 1,203 Shares of Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $48,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of STRT traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 33.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after buying an additional 138,901 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 520.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Strattec Security by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 123,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 1,798.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at $650,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

