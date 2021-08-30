Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $35,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard L. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $30,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,965. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.