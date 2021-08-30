Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $2,102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SCHW traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $73.45. 688,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 154,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 42,488 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 551,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 443,845 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,309,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 471,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

