Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Sells 12,390 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $305.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,956. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $309.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

