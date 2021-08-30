Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 307,265 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $9,217,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00.

Shares of Thryv stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 144,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,816. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19.

THRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.