Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Sells 27,827 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 27,827 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $3,469,748.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.91. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

