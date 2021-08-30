Insider Selling: Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $88,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,927. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

