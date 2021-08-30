Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Shares Up 0.4%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.83. 6,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 10,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 22,465 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 868,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 8,179.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter.

