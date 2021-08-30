Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) EVP Sells $882,390.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PODD stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,739. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $197.08 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Insulet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

