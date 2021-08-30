Integra LifeSciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,450 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,182% compared to the average daily volume of 39 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,481. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.