Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 1,547 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.17. The stock had a trading volume of 678,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,355. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

