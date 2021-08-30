Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $13.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 271.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.67. 832,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,800. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

