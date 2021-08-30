Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $17.19 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.84. The stock had a trading volume of 896,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.