Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $35.20 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,557 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $35,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SCHD traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.64. 1,203,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,186. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.18.

