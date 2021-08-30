Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.79. The company had a trading volume of 422,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,940. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $255.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

