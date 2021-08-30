Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares during the period. eXp World comprises about 5.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 1.37% of eXp World worth $77,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after buying an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after buying an additional 626,193 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after buying an additional 312,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after buying an additional 290,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,629,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,127,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,653,399.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $462,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,255 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of eXp World stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 550,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,557. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

