Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 50,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $6,456,000. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 58.5% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $53.96. 523,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,855,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.