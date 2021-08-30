Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 172,110 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.71. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

