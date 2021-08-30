Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 583.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,126 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $23,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.44.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,339,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,919,823.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,933 shares of company stock worth $46,062,112 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

