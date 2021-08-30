Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $118.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

