InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.66. 675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.57. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.35 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

