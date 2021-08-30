Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,702 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 40,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,750. The stock has a market cap of $241.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

