Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after buying an additional 3,517,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $156.32. The company had a trading volume of 144,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,033. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $156.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.