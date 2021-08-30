Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $193,408,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.93. 688,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,855,719. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

