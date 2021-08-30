Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,822 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

