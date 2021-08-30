Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,701 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 12.3% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $61,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $289,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 73,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.8% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,173,441. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $376.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

