Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,356 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 46,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 281,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.06. The company had a trading volume of 498,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.