Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 47,492 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,083.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. 3,384,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,777,395. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.