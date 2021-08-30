Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 696 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 43,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,922,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $380.63. The stock had a trading volume of 692,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

