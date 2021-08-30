Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,972,797. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $262.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

