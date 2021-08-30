Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF accounts for 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after buying an additional 162,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 141.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA WDIV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,155. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01.

