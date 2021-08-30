Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 5.4% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $27,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $354.32. The company had a trading volume of 300,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,701. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

