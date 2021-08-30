Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 86,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.68. 65,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,689. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $490.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.