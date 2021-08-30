Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,931 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,155,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

